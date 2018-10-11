N2 closed due to violent Grabouw protests

A section of the N2 has since been closed in both directions due to stone throwing.

CAPE TOWN - There's a heavy police presence in Grabouw as violent protests continue.

Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “People are throwing stones towards motor vehicles. The road has been closed and motorists coming from Cape Town towards Caledon need to turn right at Gordon's Bay, take the coastal route via Betty's Bay to get back on the N2.”

It's understood the demonstrations broke out on Wednesday.

The reason for the protests is unclear.