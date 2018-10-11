Murdered Hannah Cornelius's friend breaks down in court
Cheslin Marsh (22) was with Hannah Cornelius (21) when they were hijacked in Stellenbosch in May last year.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius's friend who was with her during the attack has wrapped up emotional testimony in the trial against four men implicated in her rape and murder.
Cheslin Marsh (22) was with Cornelius (21) when they were hijacked in Stellenbosch in May last year.
He was beaten and left for dead in a bushy area, while Cornelius's body was found on the side of a road near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.
Marsh has taken the stand for the second day. The case was postponed on Wednesday because the 22-year-old became too emotional in the witness box.
Marsh broke down again on Thursday as he recalled details of the night he and his friend were attacked.
At one point, Judge Rosheni Allie adjourned the matter and Marsh sunk into his mother’s arms, sobbing.
He has told the court he remembers Cornelius’s car stopping in a bushy area along a gravel road. He had been locked in the boot, while the deceased was inside the car with her attackers.
Marsh has testified that two of the accused forced him out of the boot and led him to a tree where he was ordered to place his head on a brick on the ground.
Cornelius was kept in the car, it was the last time he would see his friend alive.
The emotional witness says the next thing he remembers is waking up in pain the following morning.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Sassa says it won’t abandon its biometric system
-
Dept investigating after warder caught on camera 'drunk' at work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.