Murdered Hannah Cornelius's friend breaks down in court

Cheslin Marsh (22) was with Hannah Cornelius (21) when they were hijacked in Stellenbosch in May last year.

FILE: Slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius has been remembered during a memorial service in Fish Hoek. Picture: @LalivZ/Twitter
FILE: Slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius has been remembered during a memorial service in Fish Hoek. Picture: @LalivZ/Twitter
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius's friend who was with her during the attack has wrapped up emotional testimony in the trial against four men implicated in her rape and murder.

Cheslin Marsh (22) was with Cornelius (21) when they were hijacked in Stellenbosch in May last year.

He was beaten and left for dead in a bushy area, while Cornelius's body was found on the side of a road near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.

Marsh has taken the stand for the second day. The case was postponed on Wednesday because the 22-year-old became too emotional in the witness box.

Marsh broke down again on Thursday as he recalled details of the night he and his friend were attacked.

At one point, Judge Rosheni Allie adjourned the matter and Marsh sunk into his mother’s arms, sobbing.

He has told the court he remembers Cornelius’s car stopping in a bushy area along a gravel road. He had been locked in the boot, while the deceased was inside the car with her attackers.

Marsh has testified that two of the accused forced him out of the boot and led him to a tree where he was ordered to place his head on a brick on the ground.

Cornelius was kept in the car, it was the last time he would see his friend alive.

The emotional witness says the next thing he remembers is waking up in pain the following morning.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

