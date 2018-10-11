Lotto Results: Wednesday 10 October 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 10 October are as follows:

Lotto results: 14, 22, 32, 47, 49, 51 Bonus: 46

LottoPlus results: 5, 8, 17, 34, 49, 52 Bonus: 16

LottoPlus2 results: 5, 9, 22, 38, 40, 43 Bonus: 42

For more details visit the National Lottery website.