[LISTEN] 'Scared to go to school': Cape teen appeals for help amid gang violence

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kienno Kammies interviews Dr Simon Howell, a researcher at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, on gang violence in the Cape following a call from a concerned teenager.

CAPE TOWN – “Nobody stands up for us. Innocent people are dying. Nobody takes a stand. You’re scared to go to the shop. You’re scared to go to family. We can’t stand in our yards because they’ll start to shoot. How can we live like this? It’s like we’re living in prison and nobody is helping.”

A 14-year-old teenager shared these concerns on gang violence in Cape Town, during an interview on CapeTalk.

Researcher at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, Dr Simon Howell, says these situations are generated by social problems which need to be addressed in order for people to have a viable livelihood.

“This is a multifaceted issue. Policing is one aspect of that issue, but there are multiple other concerns. Policing is a last resort as it responds to issues.”

