[LISTEN] Mboweni to have positive effect on economy. Here's why

JOHANNESBURG - With the JSE having slipped to its lowest levels since July 2017, what could the implication of the appointment of Tito Mboweni as the Finance Minister have for investors, your retirement annuity and your tax-free savings account?

Victoria Reuvers, a senior investment consultant at Morningstar Investment Management, says the appointment of Mboweni is a positive move for the country and its economy and will have a great effect on the state of the market.

“He is a man of gravitas, the markets like him…and he did a really fantastic job as central bank governor.

“This is the first time in a long time that we have stability in a country with senior and respected members running key institutions.”

While Reuvers is confident that the South African economy will change for the better under Mboweni, she says this will take time.

“It is going to take time, but the moves that are being made are substantial and they are positive.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)