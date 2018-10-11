[LISTEN] How to build your own personal brand on social media

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Aubrey Masango speaks to brand strategist Toni Baptista about building your own personal brand on social media.

JOHANNESBURG – More and more people are becoming active on social media, whether it LinkedIn for professional reasons or Twitter for leisure, social media is a very powerful tool for building one's personal brand online.

Toni Baptista - a strategic brand consultant and founder of TAB Virtual Business Support Service - says social media can determine whether one secures a job or gets a client for their business.

She spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Aubrey Masango about the pros and cons of building your own personal brand on social media.

“Everything is evolving around social media, whenever you want to find out about somebody you can Google them, and everything that is about them comes up. Everything that you are posting on social media is adding to your personal brand.”

