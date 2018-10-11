[LISTEN] How to build your own personal brand on social media
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Aubrey Masango speaks to brand strategist Toni Baptista about building your own personal brand on social media.
JOHANNESBURG – More and more people are becoming active on social media, whether it LinkedIn for professional reasons or Twitter for leisure, social media is a very powerful tool for building one's personal brand online.
Toni Baptista - a strategic brand consultant and founder of TAB Virtual Business Support Service - says social media can determine whether one secures a job or gets a client for their business.
She spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Aubrey Masango about the pros and cons of building your own personal brand on social media.
“Everything is evolving around social media, whenever you want to find out about somebody you can Google them, and everything that is about them comes up. Everything that you are posting on social media is adding to your personal brand.”
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Sarb & NPA respond to report into VBS Bank
-
[LISTEN] City of CT denies firefighters overworked, underpaid
-
[LISTEN] Mboweni to have positive effect on economy. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Getting high, legally? This is what the law says
-
[LISTEN] 'Scared to go to school': Cape teen appeals for help amid gang violence
-
[LISTEN] Hawks: VBS probe receiving 'serious attention'
-
[LISTEN] 'Production line of potential ANC leaders has run out'
-
[LISTEN] Analysts: Mboweni’s appointment a positive step for economy
-
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana talks retirement, digital sports marketing agency
-
[LISTEN] The best used cars to purchase in SA right now
-
[LISTEN] ‘It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all’
-
[LISTEN] Shadrack Sibiya: 'There is no case against us'
-
[LISTEN] Wilhelm Verwoerd talks apartheid and reconciliation
-
[LISTEN] Prasa safety permit on the line
-
[LISTEN] Why the Limpopo bulk water supply project dried up
-
[LISTEN] De Lille to take legal action over 'reputational harm'
-
[LISTEN] 'Practice consent in everyday life, not just in a sexual context'
-
[LISTEN] Blade Nzimande: Trains are a very cheap form of transport
-
[LISTEN] Views from young SA entrepreneurs on Jobs Summit
-
[LISTEN] How not to lose sleep over money
-
[LISTEN] NPO on mission to ‘make Table Mountain smile’
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Previewing inaugural Varsity Basketball season
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Varsity Sevens Fest at Pirates Rugby Club
-
[LISTEN] DStv explains why it canned its mobile service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.