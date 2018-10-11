[LISTEN] Hawks: VBS probe receiving 'serious attention'
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kariema Brown interviews Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi as well National Treasury deputy Director-General Ismail Momoniat over the VBS Bank fraud scandal.
JOHANNESBURG – An investigation into fraud at VBS Mutual Bank is receiving “serious attention,” according to the Hawks.
The South African Reserve Bank has published a final investigation report into the fraud at the bank, recommending that over 50 people be criminally charged.
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “As you know with investigations we cannot give details, but we can confidently tell the country that VBS is being investigated. There is progress in that regard.”
