[LISTEN] Getting high, legally? This is what the law says

Getting high, legally? This is what the law says

There are 3.2 million South Africans who regularly consume dagga, according to a 2008 study by the Medical Research Council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Norton, Managing Director at law firm Nortons Inc, about the private use of dagga.

Norton says that provided people have a prescription they may use cannabis oil.

Dagga is popular among women and men; whether black or white, rich or poor.

South Africa is, according to Interpol, the world’s fourth-largest dagga producer.

According to the Institute for Security Studies, most dagga seized in the UK (and a third globally) comes from South Africa.

Consuming dagga recreationally for personal use – and growing it – is legal.

