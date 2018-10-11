[LISTEN] Getting high, legally? This is what the law says
Radio 702 | There are 3.2 million South Africans who regularly consume dagga, according to a 2008 study by the Medical Research Council.
JOHANNESBURG - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Norton, Managing Director at law firm Nortons Inc, about the private use of dagga.
Norton says that provided people have a prescription they may use cannabis oil.
There are 3.2 million South Africans who regularly consume dagga, according to a 2008 study by the Medical Research Council.
Dagga is popular among women and men; whether black or white, rich or poor.
South Africa is, according to Interpol, the world’s fourth-largest dagga producer.
According to the Institute for Security Studies, most dagga seized in the UK (and a third globally) comes from South Africa.
Consuming dagga recreationally for personal use – and growing it – is legal.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'Scared to go to school': Cape teen appeals for help amid gang violence
-
[LISTEN] Hawks: VBS probe receiving 'serious attention'
-
[LISTEN] 'Production line of potential ANC leaders has run out'
-
[LISTEN] Analysts: Mboweni’s appointment a positive step for economy
-
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana talks retirement, digital sports marketing agency
-
[LISTEN] The best used cars to purchase in SA right now
-
[LISTEN] ‘It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all’
-
[LISTEN] Shadrack Sibiya: 'There is no case against us'
-
[LISTEN] Wilhelm Verwoerd talks apartheid and reconciliation
-
[LISTEN] Prasa safety permit on the line
-
[LISTEN] Why the Limpopo bulk water supply project dried up
-
[LISTEN] De Lille to take legal action over 'reputational harm'
-
[LISTEN] 'Practice consent in everyday life, not just in a sexual context'
-
[LISTEN] Blade Nzimande: Trains are a very cheap form of transport
-
[LISTEN] Views from young SA entrepreneurs on Jobs Summit
-
[LISTEN] How not to lose sleep over money
-
[LISTEN] NPO on mission to ‘make Table Mountain smile’
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Previewing inaugural Varsity Basketball season
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Varsity Sevens Fest at Pirates Rugby Club
-
[LISTEN] DStv explains why it canned its mobile service
-
[LISTEN] SA named 'global destination of the year' for 5th time
-
[LISTEN] Would-be Anglican Church priests will need police clearance
-
[LISTEN] What’s the protocol around shackling a suspect in court?
-
[LISTEN] Minerals Council SA welcomes new mining charter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.