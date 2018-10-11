[LISTEN] City of CT denies firefighters overworked, underpaid

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies talks to Richard Bosman, the executive director of safety and security at the City of Cape Town about the working circumstances of the city's firefighters.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial secretary of the SA Municipal Workers Union in the Western Cape Sidney Flusk says that firefighters are overworked.

Flusk has made various allegations, however, Richard Bosman of the City of Cape Town rubbished all these claims.

"The fire service has remained stable. They got a R12 million cash injection for additional staff safety and additional fire stations."

