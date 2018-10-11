KFC shuts down outlets in Zimbabwe amid economic uncertainty
KFC says as a result of the pressure on Zimbabwe’s economy, it’s had to temporarily close its restaurants.
HARARE - Popular fast food outlet Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has temporarily shut down its restaurants in Zimbabwe as uncertainty grips the economy.
In a statement, the company says it can’t operate because of currency challenges.
Spokesperson Thabisa Mkhwanazi says the firm relies heavily on local suppliers and is looking at options to reopen soon.
Last week, the central bank downgraded local US dollar accounts, which has sent black market rates for scarce foreign currency spiralling and has also prompted panic buying.
Several other firms, including some butcheries and pharmacies, have also closed shop.
But others are soldiering on; popular local restaurants Maestro and Pariah State have been posting messages on social media saying they’re still open despite the challenges.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
