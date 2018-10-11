'Is promise of anti-gang unit another fly-by-night gimmick?'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

'Is promise of anti-gang unit another fly-by-night gimmick?'

Police Minister Bheki Cele promised residents the SAPS' newly established anti-gang unit will officially be launched in Hanover Park in November.

Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS.
Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS.
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department says it has serious questions following Police Minister Bheki Cele's latest promise of a new anti-gang unit to be launched next month.

Cele visited the Hanover Park community earlier this week following the murder of 19-year-old Gift of the Givers volunteer, Ameerodien Noordien.

He promised residents the SAPS' newly established anti-gang unit will officially be launched in their community in November.

He said while the unit, comprising of 95 officers, have already been deployed the project has yet to be launched.

WATCH: Cele announces the deployment of an anti-gang unit in Hanover Park.

Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says while additional policing resources are welcomed, he must be assured the unit is not another fly-by-night gimmick.

He says he's been calling for additional resources like the deployment of the army for far too long.

“Subsequently, two years ago they made a promise, in fact, Fikile Mbalula made that promise, but rather late than never and we will support the unit as far as we can.

“I am very worried that so many people with small criminal offences are sitting the jails full. And I am very worried that there is not too much emphasis on arresting they top dogs in the gangster world. They are still in our communities.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA