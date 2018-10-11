'Is promise of anti-gang unit another fly-by-night gimmick?'
Police Minister Bheki Cele promised residents the SAPS' newly established anti-gang unit will officially be launched in Hanover Park in November.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department says it has serious questions following Police Minister Bheki Cele's latest promise of a new anti-gang unit to be launched next month.
Cele visited the Hanover Park community earlier this week following the murder of 19-year-old Gift of the Givers volunteer, Ameerodien Noordien.
He promised residents the SAPS' newly established anti-gang unit will officially be launched in their community in November.
He said while the unit, comprising of 95 officers, have already been deployed the project has yet to be launched.
WATCH: Cele announces the deployment of an anti-gang unit in Hanover Park.
Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says while additional policing resources are welcomed, he must be assured the unit is not another fly-by-night gimmick.
He says he's been calling for additional resources like the deployment of the army for far too long.
“Subsequently, two years ago they made a promise, in fact, Fikile Mbalula made that promise, but rather late than never and we will support the unit as far as we can.
“I am very worried that so many people with small criminal offences are sitting the jails full. And I am very worried that there is not too much emphasis on arresting they top dogs in the gangster world. They are still in our communities.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
