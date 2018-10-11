Indonesia earthquake survivor recalls terrifying moments, rescue

The 60-year-old Harina Moro has told Eyewitness News how she held onto a pillar to stay alive.

PALU, Indonesia – A survivor of the deadly earthquake in Indonesia has described how she was stuck in mud for three days until she was rescued by one of her sons.

The 60-year-old Harina Moro has told Eyewitness News how she held onto a pillar to stay alive.

Today, Indonesian authorities are calling off their search and may declare disaster sites mass graves and erect monuments of remembrance.

A solemn-looking Harina Moro sat on folded cardboard boxes in her open tent recounting how she was sitting on her veranda when the 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck.

#Indonesia This is 60 year old Harina Moro who was stuck in mud for 3 days after the earthquake.She survived by holding onto one of the pillars of her house. Her disabled 38 year old son & 15 year old granddaughter were in the house with her when the tremor struck.ZN pic.twitter.com/oEl9aHjXbN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2018

Moro has described how the earth opened up squirting water out before mud sucked up her home.

She says one of her sons from out of town came to her rescue.

Moro also has a 38-year-old disabled son who was also in the house when the disaster struck.

Her teenage granddaughter carried her uncle on her back for those three days, floating in mud until they were rescued.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)