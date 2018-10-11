Indonesia earthquake survivor recalls terrifying moments, rescue
The 60-year-old Harina Moro has told Eyewitness News how she held onto a pillar to stay alive.
PALU, Indonesia – A survivor of the deadly earthquake in Indonesia has described how she was stuck in mud for three days until she was rescued by one of her sons.
The 60-year-old Harina Moro has told Eyewitness News how she held onto a pillar to stay alive.
Today, Indonesian authorities are calling off their search and may declare disaster sites mass graves and erect monuments of remembrance.
A solemn-looking Harina Moro sat on folded cardboard boxes in her open tent recounting how she was sitting on her veranda when the 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck.
#Indonesia This is 60 year old Harina Moro who was stuck in mud for 3 days after the earthquake.She survived by holding onto one of the pillars of her house. Her disabled 38 year old son & 15 year old granddaughter were in the house with her when the tremor struck.ZN pic.twitter.com/oEl9aHjXbN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2018
Moro has described how the earth opened up squirting water out before mud sucked up her home.
She says one of her sons from out of town came to her rescue.
Moro also has a 38-year-old disabled son who was also in the house when the disaster struck.
Her teenage granddaughter carried her uncle on her back for those three days, floating in mud until they were rescued.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in World
-
Global stocks tumble after Trump 'crazy' Fed comment
-
One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
-
Search called off in Indonesian quake-tsunami: official
-
Hurricane Michael gains strength as Floridians flee to higher ground
-
Facebook's WhatsApp says has fixed video call security bug
-
Ebola response tightens in eastern DRC as 7 new cases confirmed: health ministry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.