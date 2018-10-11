Popular Topics
Indonesia earthquake survivor recalls terrifying moments, rescue

The 60-year-old Harina Moro has told Eyewitness News how she held onto a pillar to stay alive.

Indonesia earthquake survivor Harina Moro recalls her rescue. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Indonesia earthquake survivor Harina Moro recalls her rescue. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

PALU, Indonesia – A survivor of the deadly earthquake in Indonesia has described how she was stuck in mud for three days until she was rescued by one of her sons.

The 60-year-old Harina Moro has told Eyewitness News how she held onto a pillar to stay alive.

Today, Indonesian authorities are calling off their search and may declare disaster sites mass graves and erect monuments of remembrance.

A solemn-looking Harina Moro sat on folded cardboard boxes in her open tent recounting how she was sitting on her veranda when the 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck.

Moro has described how the earth opened up squirting water out before mud sucked up her home.

She says one of her sons from out of town came to her rescue.

Moro also has a 38-year-old disabled son who was also in the house when the disaster struck.

Her teenage granddaughter carried her uncle on her back for those three days, floating in mud until they were rescued.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

