IMF chief defends Powell after Trump says Fed has 'gone crazy' - CNBC

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other policymakers are extremely serious, solid and certainly keen to base their decisions on actual information, Lagarde told CNBC in an interview.

BENGALURU - International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde said she “would not associate” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “with craziness” after US President Donald Trump commented that the central bank, which has been raising US interest rates, had “gone crazy,” CNBC reported on Thursday.

Powell and other policymakers are extremely serious, solid and certainly keen to base their decisions on actual information, Lagarde told CNBC in an interview, adding that central banks should remain independent in their functioning.