Govt reaches out to SAPIA for advice on shielding poor from fuel hikes
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the government is deeply concerned about the impact skyrocketing fuel prices are having, particularly, on the poor.
CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the government is in talks with the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) for advice on how best to shield poor people from the soaring price of fuel.
This includes possibly capping the price of unleaded 93 octane.
The government in September used money from the Central Energy Fund to keep the expected price rise low, but this was a once-off move.
Radebe was asked about further measures at Thursday’s briefing on Cabinet’s meeting on Wednesday.
Radebe is closely watching the price of oil, which on Wednesday, 10 October, hit $84 a barrel.
He says the government is deeply concerned about the impact skyrocketing fuel prices are having, particularly, on the poor.
“Last week, as the Department of Energy, we started a consultation process with the petroleum industry, with specific reference of asking their expert advice of what the impact would be if we were to set a maximum price for 93 unleaded.”
Radebe says the industry has been given until next Thursday, 18 October, to respond, after which the government will take a decision.
Radebe says the cost of crude and the rand-dollar exchange rate are fuelling higher costs at the pump.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
Report into VBS Bank speaks for itself - Lesetja Kganyago
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
[CARTOON] The Hippo In The Room
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.