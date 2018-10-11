Former Liberia leader Charles Taylor’s ex-wife denies torture charges

The eight counts against Agnes Taylor, a former university lecturer, relate to actions in her official capacity in the West African country nearly 20 years ago.

PRETORIA – The ex-wife of former Liberian strongman Charles Taylor has denied a string of torture charges that will have her in the dock next January.

The eight counts against Agnes Taylor, a former university lecturer, relate to actions in her official capacity in the West African country nearly 20 years ago.

Agnes appeared in London’s Old Bailey by video link with the Bronzefield prison, where she is being held.

Her ex-husband, who was Liberia’s president from 1997 to 2003, is serving a 50-year sentence for war crimes.

Agnes is charged with conspiring to use rape to torture women. The counts include the torture of a 13-year-old boy and forcing a woman to witness the shooting of her two children.