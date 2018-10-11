Eskom probes cause of explosion at Lethabo Power Station

The power utility says Wednesday's explosion followed a power failure.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it is investigating the cause of an explosion at its Lethabo Power Station in the Vaal which left one person dead and another injured.

It's not clear what caused the trip.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says: "The most important thing as to secure the area to make sure that we don’t have anyone trapped or anything of that sort. But so far after the dust has settled, that’s when it was discovered that one person lost their life."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)