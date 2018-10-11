EC police rule out robbery as motive for constable's murder
A constable was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are investigating the murder of one of their own.
A constable was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.
The man was making his way from the Saint Albans Correctional Centre near Port Elizabeth to the Mount Road Police Station when he noticed a silver-grey car with two occupants following him.
The police's Vish Naidoo explains what happened.
“He called for back up. Unfortunately, when the back up arrived he had already been shot. At this stage, we don’t know what the motive for the killing was. His firearm was still on him. At this point, we have to rule out robbery as a possible motive.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
