Dept investigating after warder caught on camera 'drunk' at work

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says it's investigating the conduct of a warder who was caught on camera allegedly drunk at work.

In the footage, the warder can be seen lying on his chair with a coat covering his head.

His speech is impaired and he seems not to remember where he put his firearm.

The Department's Singabakho Nxumalo said: “We must be seen to be really taking firm action against this. We have a number of good officials in our department [and] we can never allow the conduct of this nature to taint our image in a manner that it is done.”

