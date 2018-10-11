Dept investigating after warder caught on camera 'drunk' at work
In the footage, the warder can be seen lying on his chair with a coat covering his head.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says it's investigating the conduct of a warder who was caught on camera allegedly drunk at work.
His speech is impaired and he seems not to remember where he put his firearm.
Ayi Madoda. He doesn’t even know where his gun is. 😔 😢 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/X3BW5qKmXS— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 10, 2018
The Department's Singabakho Nxumalo said: “We must be seen to be really taking firm action against this. We have a number of good officials in our department [and] we can never allow the conduct of this nature to taint our image in a manner that it is done.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
