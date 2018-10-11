Popular Topics
Dept investigating after warder caught on camera 'drunk' at work

In the footage, the warder can be seen lying on his chair with a coat covering his head.

A video screengrab of a Correctional Services official who was caught on camera allegedly drunk at work.
A video screengrab of a Correctional Services official who was caught on camera allegedly drunk at work.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says it's investigating the conduct of a warder who was caught on camera allegedly drunk at work.

In the footage, the warder can be seen lying on his chair with a coat covering his head.

His speech is impaired and he seems not to remember where he put his firearm.

The Department's Singabakho Nxumalo said: “We must be seen to be really taking firm action against this. We have a number of good officials in our department [and] we can never allow the conduct of this nature to taint our image in a manner that it is done.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

