Denosa welcomes commitment by Thelle Mogoerane to hire new staff
The facility has been at the centre of controversy after a Klebsiella outbreak in July claimed the lives of at least six new-born babies.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has welcomed a commitment by the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus that it will hire 50 more nurses and 90 additional staff.
The facility has been at the centre of controversy after a Klebsiella outbreak in July claimed the lives of at least six newborn babies.
The Health Department said the outbreak was caused by overcrowding which compromised infection control measures at the hospital.
Denosa spokesperson Lebogang Nkoana says this move will improve services at Thelle Mogoerane and ensure that patients there receive proper health care.
“This task team will be focusing on restructuring the ward for better ventilation and other stuff. There are also looking at how to restructure and put proper resources in place towards alleviating the pressure the staff has been feeling, and to make sure that such occurrences of deaths and outbreaks never occur again.”
