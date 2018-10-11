DA calls on government to strengthen SAPS resources

The Stats SA report has revealed that crime on individuals has increased by 5% to over 1.6 million, with theft of personal property being the most dominant.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it calls on the government to strengthen the South African Police Service (SAPS) necessary resources, including training and adequate staff to function efficiently.

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Mpumalanga recorded an increase in aggregate household crime with the North West recording a drastic hike of 80% in individual crime.

The opposition party has responded to the report highlighting the little faith and trust most South Africans have in the country’s police service.



The DA’s spokesperson on crime John Steenhuisen said: “What we need is responsive, well trained and honest police service. In far too many communities the police are more afraid of criminals who are holding sway. Having visited a community in Gelvandale, this week, it’s very clear that in many instances gangsters can walk around with impunity.”

Stats SA says the most common reason for dissatisfaction in 2018 is that officers do not respond in time, while the most common reason a year ago was that they do not recover goods.

South Africans who were satisfied with the courts dropped by 8.5% from 2017 to 41% with the reason for dissatisfaction being the appropriateness of sentences imposed on perpetrators of violent crime.

