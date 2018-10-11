DA calls on government to strengthen SAPS resources
The Stats SA report has revealed that crime on individuals has increased by 5% to over 1.6 million, with theft of personal property being the most dominant.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it calls on the government to strengthen the South African Police Service (SAPS) necessary resources, including training and adequate staff to function efficiently.
The Stats SA report has revealed that crime on individuals has increased by 5% to over 1.6 million, with theft of personal property being the most dominant.
Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Mpumalanga recorded an increase in aggregate household crime with the North West recording a drastic hike of 80% in individual crime.
Maluleke outlines how @StatsSA goes about conducting the #VOCS pic.twitter.com/hk44q3AEnA— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) October 11, 2018
The opposition party has responded to the report highlighting the little faith and trust most South Africans have in the country’s police service.
The DA’s spokesperson on crime John Steenhuisen said: “What we need is responsive, well trained and honest police service. In far too many communities the police are more afraid of criminals who are holding sway. Having visited a community in Gelvandale, this week, it’s very clear that in many instances gangsters can walk around with impunity.”
Stats SA says the most common reason for dissatisfaction in 2018 is that officers do not respond in time, while the most common reason a year ago was that they do not recover goods.
South Africans who were satisfied with the courts dropped by 8.5% from 2017 to 41% with the reason for dissatisfaction being the appropriateness of sentences imposed on perpetrators of violent crime.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Fate of people implicated in VBS Bank ‘heist’ remains unclear
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.