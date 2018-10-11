Cyclone batters eastern India, 300,000 evacuated

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Cyclone batters eastern India, 300,000 evacuated

Cyclone Titli, which intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' over the Bay of Bengal, made landfall near Gopalpur on India's east coast, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported.

This file photo shows a rickshaw rides through heavy rain in Berhampur, India. Picture: AFP
This file photo shows a rickshaw rides through heavy rain in Berhampur, India. Picture: AFP
15 minutes ago

NEW DELHI - A cyclone packing winds of over 125 kilometres per hour and heavy rains hit eastern India early Thursday, local media reported, with over 300,000 people evacuated from low-lying areas.

Cyclone Titli, which intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the Bay of Bengal, made landfall near Gopalpur on India's east coast, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported.

The Odisha state government evacuated more than 300,000 people from five coastal districts on Wednesday while local schools, colleges and childcare centres were ordered closed and fishermen advised not to go out to sea.

"We have already evacuated three lakh (300,000) people and more may be shifted to safer places in view of the very severe cyclone," PTI quoted Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as saying.

There were no deaths reported but trees and electricity poles were uprooted, officials told PTI, with roads and makeshift mud-brick houses also damaged.

The weather system was expected to curve to the northeast and weaken gradually, India's weather bureau said.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA