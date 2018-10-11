Reclaim the City: Officials deployed to Woodstock hospital as 'scare tactic'

The former Woodstock Hospital, dubbed Cissie Gool House by Reclaim The City, is now home to more than 200 people who were either homeless, evicted or in need of accommodation closer to work.

CAPE TOWN - An activist occupying the old Woodstock hospital believes law enforcement officers were deployed there as a "scare tactic."

The building, which is owned by the provincial government, has been occupied by lobby group Reclaim the City since last year.

The social housing activists have also taken over the old Helen Bowden Nurses' Home near the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront as part of a campaign to highlight the housing crisis in the Western Cape.

Denver Arendse lives there and is one of the elected chapter leaders.

He says law enforcement officers pitched up at about 6 am on Thursday morning, saying they need to do a head count.

When residents pressed the officers for more information, they left.

“It was this plain and simple scare tactic, and I think they should come with the relevant material and from where it comes from so we can interact with provincial government.”

The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security director Richard Bosman says the staff was going to do a survey of the occupants only, but this was cancelled.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)