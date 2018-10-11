Reclaim the City: Officials deployed to Woodstock hospital as 'scare tactic'
The former Woodstock Hospital, dubbed Cissie Gool House by Reclaim The City, is now home to more than 200 people who were either homeless, evicted or in need of accommodation closer to work.
CAPE TOWN - An activist occupying the old Woodstock hospital believes law enforcement officers were deployed there as a "scare tactic."
The building, which is owned by the provincial government, has been occupied by lobby group Reclaim the City since last year.
The social housing activists have also taken over the old Helen Bowden Nurses' Home near the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront as part of a campaign to highlight the housing crisis in the Western Cape.
The former Woodstock hospital, dubbed Cissie Gool House by Reclaim The City, is now home to more than 200 people who were either homeless, evicted or in need of accommodation closer to work.
Denver Arendse lives there and is one of the elected chapter leaders.
He says law enforcement officers pitched up at about 6 am on Thursday morning, saying they need to do a head count.
When residents pressed the officers for more information, they left.
“It was this plain and simple scare tactic, and I think they should come with the relevant material and from where it comes from so we can interact with provincial government.”
The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security director Richard Bosman says the staff was going to do a survey of the occupants only, but this was cancelled.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Sassa says it won’t abandon its biometric system
-
Dept investigating after warder caught on camera 'drunk' at work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.