Go

CSA says new T20 league to have 'uniquely South African' name

After the failure of the Global League T20 in 2017, CSA will rebrand the competition entirely, with sponsors also likely.

FILE: Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter.
FILE: Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) are hopeful of making an announcement regarding the name of their new T20 League on Friday, 12 October, EWN Sport understands.

After the failure of the Global League T20 in 2017, CSA will rebrand the competition entirely, with sponsors also likely.

CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe was quoted on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as saying that the name of the tournament will be “uniquely South African”.

CSA are also hoping to launch six new franchises and their locations. The delay in announcing the new franchises was due to the venue hosting agreements that needed to be signed.

Host venue or unions will oversee the operations of their respective team. Their roles will include appointing the coach, drafting players etc.

After 2017’s postponement, CSA have been more circumspect and measured in their rollout of the tournament.

A total of 296 players have expressed interest in playing in the league. However, the status of international players and their availability is not yet known.

A draft matrix event will take place on Monday, 15 October. This draft will determine the order of picks for the main draft on Wednesday, 17 October.

CSA have worked closely with the SABC (broadcasters) as the start of the league nears, with both parties collaborating on tasks such as team logos and designs.

The SABC will broadcast every match live. The news of the SABC being the primary broadcaster has been met with cynicism and optimism in equal measure as the organisation's financial woes are well known.

The tournament is set to run from mid-November to mid-December 2018.

