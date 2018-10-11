CSA announces host venues for T20 League

This was carried out by Nielsen Sport who are acknowledged experts in this particular field of expertise.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced the selected venues to host the six T20 League teams following the successful completion of the independent assessment process.

The selected venues are (in no order of significance): Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, SuperSport Park, Kingsmead, St George’s Park, PPC Newlands and Eurolux Boland Park.

“The key mandate given to all our members in applying to be a host venue was the primary goal of luring new and traditional fans, other sports fans and the wider general public to our stadia,” commented CSA CEO Thabang Moroe.

“This process was, in fact, started when CSA embarked on a National Stadium Grading Process of all our first-class venues.

“The buzz phrase for the independent assessment was the ‘Fan Journey’ which starts with the fans’ arrival at the stadium and includes the full package of transport options both to and from the stadium and traffic management, ease of access, safety and security arrangements, catering, and interaction activities and opportunities specific to the fan experience.

“From our observations of other T20 Leagues around the world and competitions in other sporting codes, it has become clear that the fan experience is all important.

“Our research has shown us that the match day experience is enhanced by fans ‘leaving their seats’, either to engage with other fans in different areas of the stadium, to partake in various sponsor and event activations or to cheer and support their favourite team/player.

“We have every confidence that the plans our Members have come up will enhance these expectations for the T20 League,” concluded Moroe.