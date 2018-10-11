Cops linked to murder of Westbury man due in court
The officers from the Sophiatown police station were arrested on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers have been arrested in Westbury in southern Johannesburg on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The officers from the Sophiatown Police Station were arrested on Wednesday night.
They are accused of being involved in the murder of 21-year-old Bradley Sauls who was shot dead in the community in July.
Police Minister Bheki Cele last week deployed a multi-disciplinary task team in Westbury to deal with gang-related crimes and drug abuse following days of violence.
LISTEN: ‘It seems like South Africa doesn’t care about coloured people at all’
The police's Vishnu Naidoo says both cops will appear in court on Thursday.
“They’re alleged to have concealed critical evidence when arrived at the crime scene. They were the first to arrive and allegedly concealed evidence.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
EFF yet to respond to claims it, Floyd Shivambu benefitted from VBS Bank fraud
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Questions raised over extent of EFF involvement in VBS Bank fraud
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.