Cops linked to murder of Westbury man due in court

The officers from the Sophiatown police station were arrested on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers have been arrested in Westbury in southern Johannesburg on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

They are accused of being involved in the murder of 21-year-old Bradley Sauls who was shot dead in the community in July.

Police Minister Bheki Cele last week deployed a multi-disciplinary task team in Westbury to deal with gang-related crimes and drug abuse following days of violence.

The police's Vishnu Naidoo says both cops will appear in court on Thursday.

“They’re alleged to have concealed critical evidence when arrived at the crime scene. They were the first to arrive and allegedly concealed evidence.”

