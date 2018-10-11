Cobras thrash Lions to top four-day series standings

The Cape Cobras thrashed the Lions by an innings and 71 runs on day three of their CSA four-day series clash at the Wanderers Stadium to top the log after two impressive victories this season.

The young Cobras side made early inroads into the Lions' first innings effort on a rather decent batting surface, bundling the hosts out for a meager 104, with new recruit Tladi Bokako and Lizaad Williams both claiming three scalps apiece. The dismal first innings from the Lions meant that they were behind for the entire match and the visitors from the Mother City took full advantage.

Janneman Malan (137) and David Bedingham’s (102) centuries, as well as fine contributions from Kyle Verreynne (65), Jason Smith (65) and skipper Dane Piedt (57) racked up a massive 529 first innings total for the Cobras to grab complete control of the match.

Fresh from recording his 45th first class century, veteran batsman Stephen Cook notched up is 46th in the Lions' second innings to halt the Cobras' momentum and he was ably assisted by Wiaan Lubbe (81) and Nicky van der Burgh (73) but it proved to be in vain as the Cobras bowled the Lions out for 354 late on day 3 to record a crushing innings and 71-run win.

Piedt, playing in his 100th first class game was the chief destroyer, claiming 7/118 to win the player of the match.