Bosch at flyhalf for Sharks' final Currie Cup round robin match

JOHANNESBURG - Curwin Bosch has been handed a start at flyhalf, with Robert du Preez shifting to centre in place of Marius Louw for the Sharks’ final Currie Cup round robin game against the Griquas in Kimberly.

There is also a welcome return for Sbu Nkosi after being called up for the Springbok squad ahead of their final game against the All Blacks, and he will be raring to go. In the final change, Aphelele Fassi takes over Bosch’s place in the vacated fullback position.

There are two notable inclusions on an exciting and experienced bench, U/19 lock JJ van der Mescht has been named, with Jean-Luc du Preez returning from injury at the most opportune time.

This final week’s action will see the permutations for the semifinals being finalised, but right now, there is no guarantee for any of the top five teams. As far as a place in the semifinals goes, Western Province need just two points from their match against the Blue Bulls to remain in top spot. The Cell C Sharks could leap-frog the men from Cape Town should they gain a bonus point victory and WP are denied any log points.

However, the Bulls could usurp the Cell C Sharks should they win, with a home semifinal up for grabs this weekend.

Sharks team (15-1):

Aphelele Fassi, Sbu Nkosi, Jeremy Ward, Robert du Preez, Lwazi Mvovo, Curwin Bosch, Louis Schreuder ©, Daniel du Preez, Tyler Paul, Jacques Vermeulen, Hyron Andrews, Gideon Koegelenberg, Coenie Oosthuizen, Akker van der Merwe, Juan Schoeman.

Replacements: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Thomas du Toit, JJ van der Mescht, Jean-Luc du Preez, Grant Williams, Marius Louw, Kobus van Wyk.