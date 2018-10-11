Blue Bulls receive Bok boost for WP clash
JOHANNESBURG - Four Springboks, Trevor Nyakane, Marco van Staden, Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier, have been included in the Blue Bulls' matchday squad that will face DHL Western Province in Pretoria on Saturday for the home side’s final regulation Currie Cup match.
Nyakane and Van Zyl did make earlier appearances in the competition, but it will be a first show for Van Staden and Papier in the 2018 competition.
In fact, Papier, who was named on the bench and will replace Van Zyl during the match, will debut for the Vodacom Blue Bulls in this highly anticipated clash against the log leaders and defending champions.
“We certainly have everything to play for and need all capable hands on deck, so the availability of the four players are very welcome,” said Vodacom Blue Bulls coach, Pote Human.
“We are facing a formidable WP side who will also have some Springboks back. They are already in the semifinals, so they will play without fear and that will make them a very dangerous opponent. They are a very skillful team with lots of game breakers and our defence will be tested.”
The return of Van Staden will be crucial in this regard and Vodacom Blue Bulls captain, Hanro Liebenberg, said forward dominance will be an important factor in the clash.
“We will have to dictate the style of play and tempo if we want to be successful. They are quite adept on the counter, so ball possession will be key if we want to secure the win we need to confirm a semi-final spot. It is nice to have those four players back and we will be looking at them to provide momentum and confidence.”
