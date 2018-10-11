Arnold Schwarzenegger admits he 'stepped over the line' with women

The 71-year-old actor - who has previously been accused of groping women - has apologised for his mistakes and has insisted he's learned from what he's done wrong.

The 71-year-old actor - who has previously been accused of groping women - has apologised for his mistakes and has insisted he's learned from what he's done wrong.

He explained: "Looking back, I stepped over the line several times, and I was the first one to say sorry.

"I feel bad about it, and I apologise. When I became Governor [of California], I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, ever makes this mistake.

"That's why we took sexual harassment courses, to have a clear understanding, from a legal point of view and also from a regular-behaviour point of view, of what is accepted and what is not."

Despite his past mistakes, Schwarzenegger insisted his attitude towards masculinity has not changed.

He told Men's Health magazine: "I'm a guy. I would not change my view of who I am.

"The woman I was originally most in love with was my mother. I respected her, and she was a fantastic woman. I always had respect for women."

However, Schwarzenegger admitted to regretting calling his political opponents "girly" in 2004.

The Hollywood star - who served as the Governor of California from 2003 until 2011 - said: "At the time it felt like the right thing to do.

"It was in my gut. I improvised it. I called them girly men because they weren't willing to take risks. They were afraid of everything. Politicians, in general, want to do little things so there's no risk involved.

"But it was shortsighted. In the long term, it's better to not say that, because you want to work with them."