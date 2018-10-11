ANC says state capture probe must extend beyond one family
The ANC says it hopes once the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has completed its work, the focus will shift to corruption at local government level.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says it hopes once the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has completed its work, the focus will shift to corruption at local government level.
Responding to the resignation of former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, the ANC said investigations had to extend beyond examining only one family.
Nene resigned on Tuesday after admitting to the commission that he had not been honest about his meetings with the Guptas.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the party hopes the commission will reveal exactly how people may have benefited from state capture.
WATCH: Duarte keen to appear before Zondo Commission
The ANC says it won’t be judging Nene based on the testimony he gave the Zondo Commission of Inquiry last week. Duarte says the content of the meetings is more important than how often Nene met with the Guptas.
“There appears to be this counting of times. So if you went four times, you’re less guilty than Nhlanhla Nene. If you went five times you’re less… if you went 10 times, then you’re more guilty than Nhlanhla Nene.”
Duarte says she does not believe the commission will conclude its work before next year’s elections, which is a concern. But she adds it’s important for the inquiry to take its time.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
