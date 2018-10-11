'ANC determined to act decisively' against those implicated in VBS Bank report

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank released details of the R1.8 billion fraud and corruption that transpired at the VBS Mutual Bank through a report titled 'The great bank heist'.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says its national working committee (NWC) will discuss the VBS Mutual Bank scandal and the involvement of its leaders with a view to taking tough action against them.

That report implicates the deputy chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo Florence Radzilani, who allegedly invested R300 million from the Vhembe District Municipality in the embattled bank and in turn received bribes.

Provincial treasurer Danny Msiza has also been implicated as a Kingpin who played a role by ensuring municipalities make illegal deposits with the bank.

The ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the party will act decisively to deal with its leaders implicated in the report.

“The ANC is determined to act decisively. The ANC didn’t send anybody to be corrupt.”

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says this issue will also find expression at the NWC meeting next week.

“This is an issue that has caught public attention, so the movement will also have to apply its own mind on this.”

The ANC’s Limpopo provincial executive committee will hold a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the corruption scandal and what should happen to its implicated leaders.

'WIN PEOPLE'S TRUST'

Mbalula says the party realises that it has disappointed South Africans.

“Our people have said that we are not acting decisively on corrupt acts.”

But he says that is about to change.

“That is wrong, as to when is a matter of time. We need to work harder to win the trust of the people.”

Mbalula says law enforcement agencies must act without fear or favour in dealing with all those implicated in squandering the deposits of the most vulnerable.

Aside from senior ANC officials, the brother of the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and former KPMG bosses have also been named as among the 50 recipients of the almost R2 billion syphoned out of the bank.

Advocate Terry Motau's report recommends that the implicated parties be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority to be criminally charged and that the asset forfeiture unit initiate processes to recover the stolen funds.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)