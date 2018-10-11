Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania - police
Mohammed Dewji (40) was snatched as he entered the gym of a hotel in the city.
NAIROBI - Africa's youngest billionaire was kidnapped on Thursday morning by gunmen in Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salaam, officials said.
Mohammed Dewji (40) who heads the MeTL Group which operates in about 10 countries with interests in agriculture to insurance, transport, logistics and the food industry, was snatched as he entered the gym of a hotel in the city.
"Initial information indicates he was kidnapped by whites travelling in two vehicles," regional governor Paul Makonda told journalists, adding that "this kind of incident is new here".
Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa also implicated foreigners in the crime during a press conference, adding they had "shot into the air" before bustling Dewji into their car.
He said police were hunting for suspects and had already made arrests.
Dewji was born in Tanzania and studied at Georgetown University in the United States. He also served as a member of parliament from 2005 to 2015.
In 2013 he became the first Tanzanian to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and was in 2015 named Forbes Africa Person of the Year.
Dewji is also the main shareholder in Tanzania's Simba FC football club.
Popular in Africa
-
Panic-buying, hoarding continue in Zim amid hyperinflation fears
-
Choice of francophone chief makes waves in Africa
-
Former Liberia leader Charles Taylor’s ex-wife denies torture charges
-
Death toll from Nigeria floods reaches 199
-
Zimbabwe police warn trade union against staging protest in Harare
-
Ebola response tightens in eastern DRC as 7 new cases confirmed: health ministry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.