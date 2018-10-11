Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania - police

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania - police

Mohammed Dewji (40) was snatched as he entered the gym of a hotel in the city.

FILE: A file picture taken on 23 April 2015 shows Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji at his office in Dar es Salaam. Africa's youngest billionaire was kidnapped on 11 October 2018, by gunmen in Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salaam, officials said. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A file picture taken on 23 April 2015 shows Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji at his office in Dar es Salaam. Africa's youngest billionaire was kidnapped on 11 October 2018, by gunmen in Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salaam, officials said. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

NAIROBI - Africa's youngest billionaire was kidnapped on Thursday morning by gunmen in Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salaam, officials said.

Mohammed Dewji (40) who heads the MeTL Group which operates in about 10 countries with interests in agriculture to insurance, transport, logistics and the food industry, was snatched as he entered the gym of a hotel in the city.

"Initial information indicates he was kidnapped by whites travelling in two vehicles," regional governor Paul Makonda told journalists, adding that "this kind of incident is new here".

Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa also implicated foreigners in the crime during a press conference, adding they had "shot into the air" before bustling Dewji into their car.

He said police were hunting for suspects and had already made arrests.

Dewji was born in Tanzania and studied at Georgetown University in the United States. He also served as a member of parliament from 2005 to 2015.

In 2013 he became the first Tanzanian to grace the cover of Forbes magazine and was in 2015 named Forbes Africa Person of the Year.

Dewji is also the main shareholder in Tanzania's Simba FC football club.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA