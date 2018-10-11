AA: Anything to alleviate cost of of fuel will be welcomed

Industry players in the energy sector have been given the opportunity to comment on this but nothing has been set in stone.

JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association says that if regulation to set a maximum price for 93 octane petrol is approved, there could be some relief for motorists.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says: “Anything that’s going to alleviate the cost of fuel is going to be welcomed whether it’s a fuel that’s widely used or not.

“I think a lot of people who use different grades of fuel or octanes of fuel might reconsider using 95 and instead use 93.”