AA: Anything to alleviate cost of of fuel will be welcomed
Industry players in the energy sector have been given the opportunity to comment on this but nothing has been set in stone.
JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association says that if regulation to set a maximum price for 93 octane petrol is approved, there could be some relief for motorists.
Industry players in the energy sector have been given the opportunity to comment on this but nothing has been set in stone.
The Automobile Association's Layton Beard says: “Anything that’s going to alleviate the cost of fuel is going to be welcomed whether it’s a fuel that’s widely used or not.
“I think a lot of people who use different grades of fuel or octanes of fuel might reconsider using 95 and instead use 93.”
Popular in Business
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
Questions raised over extent of EFF involvement in VBS Bank fraud
-
Motau: Bar attorneys, accountants implicated in VBS fraud from practising
-
[CARTOON] The Hippo In The Room
-
SA gets $35bn in investment pledges towards $100bn goal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.