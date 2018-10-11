1.5m household crimes reported this year - Stats SA
GP, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, NW & Mpumalanga recorded an increase in aggregate household crime with the NW recording a drastic hike of 80% in individual crime.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has revealed that household crime has increased by 5% from last year, with 1.5 million incidents reported.
Statistician General Risenga Maluleke is delivering the annual results of the Victims of Crime Survey in Pretoria on Thursday.
Maluleke says aggregate crime has also increased this year from the same period last year.
The Stats SA report has revealed that crime on individuals has increased by 5% to over 1.6 million with theft of personal property being the most dominant.
Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Mpumalanga recorded an increase in aggregate household crime with the North West recording a drastic hike of 80% in individual crime.
Housebreakings are also a dominant type of crime accounting for 54% of all household crimes
Murder, including culpable homicide, has also shot up by 4%, sitting at almost 17,000 incidents.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
EFF to address VBS fraud claims next week, ANC calls for heads to roll
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
Report into VBS Bank speaks for itself - Lesetja Kganyago
-
Top ANC officials, royalty among those implicated in VBS Bank report
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
[CARTOON] The Hippo In The Room
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.