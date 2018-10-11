1.5m household crimes reported this year - Stats SA

GP, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, NW & Mpumalanga recorded an increase in aggregate household crime with the NW recording a drastic hike of 80% in individual crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has revealed that household crime has increased by 5% from last year, with 1.5 million incidents reported.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke is delivering the annual results of the Victims of Crime Survey in Pretoria on Thursday.

Maluleke says aggregate crime has also increased this year from the same period last year.

The Stats SA report has revealed that crime on individuals has increased by 5% to over 1.6 million with theft of personal property being the most dominant.

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Mpumalanga recorded an increase in aggregate household crime with the North West recording a drastic hike of 80% in individual crime.

Housebreakings are also a dominant type of crime accounting for 54% of all household crimes

Murder, including culpable homicide, has also shot up by 4%, sitting at almost 17,000 incidents.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)