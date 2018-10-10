Zondo grants request to postpone Hogan, Gordhan testimonies

Barbara Hogan was meant to testify on Wednesday morning and Pravin Gordhan on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission chair Justice Raymond Zondo has granted a request to postpone the testimony of former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan and current minister Pravin Gordhan.

The commission heard that Hogan's statement arrived late while Gordhan has only submitted a draft thus far.

The commission's Advocate Thandi Norman asked for the postponement of Hogan’s testimony.

She also told the commission that they want to postpone Gordhan’s testimony, which was meant to take place on Friday.

The commission's legal council says that statements must be handed in on time and sent to implicated parties as failing to do so affects the rights of implicated parties to decide whether to state their version of events or respond.