Zondo calls on those implicated in state capture to make submissions

The commission's chair has also called on its legal team to ensure all implicated parties are treated fairly by providing them with witness statements on time.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has called on those implicated by witnesses at the state capture commission to bring their side of the story to the inquiry.

Zondo has also called on the commission’s legal team to ensure all implicated parties are treated fairly by providing them with witness statements on time.

“Implicated persons who get notices informing them that they are or may be implicated by certain witness statements are required to put up their version so that when the witnesses give evidence, the commission is aware of their version and can approach the questioning of witnesses with a full understanding.”

Zondo granted a postponement to former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan and current Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.

Hogan was meant to testify on Wednesday morning, with Gordhan expected to give evidence on Friday.

But Hogan’s statement was submitted late while Gordhan has only handed in a draft document so far.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

