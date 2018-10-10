Zondo calls on those implicated in state capture to make submissions
The commission's chair has also called on its legal team to ensure all implicated parties are treated fairly by providing them with witness statements on time.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has called on those implicated by witnesses at the state capture commission to bring their side of the story to the inquiry.
Zondo has also called on the commission’s legal team to ensure all implicated parties are treated fairly by providing them with witness statements on time.
“Implicated persons who get notices informing them that they are or may be implicated by certain witness statements are required to put up their version so that when the witnesses give evidence, the commission is aware of their version and can approach the questioning of witnesses with a full understanding.”
Zondo granted a postponement to former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan and current Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.
Hogan was meant to testify on Wednesday morning, with Gordhan expected to give evidence on Friday.
But Hogan’s statement was submitted late while Gordhan has only handed in a draft document so far.
JUST IN : #StateCaptureInquiry hears that Barbra Hogan will implicate Former President Jacob Zuma in her testimony.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry Commission’s Adv Norman says Zuma’s legal council must answer why they haven’t responded to Hogan’s first statement sent to them,”when are we going to get a version from his client”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
