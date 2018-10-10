Zimbabwe police warn trade union against staging protest in Harare
In a statement released on Tuesday, the police say that authorities are still trying to contain a cholera outbreak and a ban on large public gatherings still stands.
HARARE - Police in Zimbabwe have warned the main trade union against staging a protest in Harare on Thursday.
The authorities imposed the ban last month after cholera broke out in some of Harare’s western suburbs.
Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi says the ban on public gatherings in the CBD and other areas remains in force.
He's warned that the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTC) will be held responsible for any breach of law and order.
The ZCTC has called on Zimbabweans to join street protests in Harare and five other towns and cities on Thursday to oppose an unpopular new government tax and rising prices.
The trade union federation says it will go to court to overturn the ban, which critics say is being applied selectively.
