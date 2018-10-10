You look familiar: Humans recognise 5K faces, study says
The study found that our facial recognition abilities allow us to process the thousands of faces we encounter in busy social environments, on our smartphones and our television screens every day.
PARIS - From family and friends to strangers on the subway and public figures on 24-hour news cycles, humans recognise an astonishing 5,000 faces, scientists said Wednesday in the first study of its kind.
Through most of history humans lived in small groups of a hundred or so individuals, a pattern that has changed drastically in recent centuries.
A study by scientists at Britain's University of York found that our facial recognition abilities allow us to process the thousands of faces we encounter in busy social environments, on our smartphones and our television screens every day.
"In everyday life, we are used to identifying friends, colleagues, and celebrities, and many other people by their faces," Rob Jenkins, from York's Department of Psychology, told AFP.
"But no one has established how many faces people actually know."
For the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Jenkins and his team asked participants to write down as many faces they could remember from their personal lives.
The volunteers were then asked to do the same with people they recognised but did not know personally.
They were also shown thousands of images of famous people - two photos of each to ensure consistency - and asked which ones they recognised.
The team found an enormous range of the number of faces each participant could recall, from roughly 1,000-10,000.
"We found that people know around 5,000 faces on average," Jenkins said.
"It seems that whatever mental apparatus allows us to differentiate dozens of people also allows us to differentiate thousands of people."
NEVER FORGET A FACE
The team said it believes this figure - the first ever baseline of human "facial vocabulary", could aid the development of facial recognition software increasingly used at airports and criminal investigations.
It may also help scientists better understand cases of mistaken identity.
"Psychological research in humans has revealed important differences between unfamiliar and familiar face recognition," said Jenkins.
"Unfamiliar faces are often misidentified. Familiar faces are identified very reliably, but we don't know exactly how."
While the team said it was focused on how many faces humans actually know, they said it might be possible for some people to continue learning to recognise an unlimited number of faces, given enough practice.
They pointed out that the brain has an almost limitless capacity to memorise words and languages - the limits on these instead come from study time and motivation.
The range of faces recognised by participants went far beyond what may have been evolutionarily useful: for thousands of years humans would likely only have met a few dozen people throughout their lives.
Jenkins said it was not clear why we developed the ability to distinguish between thousands of faces in the crowd.
"This could be another case of 'overkill' that is sometimes seen in nature," he said.
"The venom of some spiders can kill a horse, even though the spider has no need to eat a horse."
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Trump questions UN global warming report
-
300 Indonesian families receiving aid from Gift of the Givers
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
Hurricane Michael gains strength as Floridians flee to higher ground
-
US Treasury chief warns China against currency devaluations
-
Mental health crisis could cost the world $16 trillion by 2030
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.