Xasa: Heads will roll at Sascoc

CAPE TOWN - Sports Minster Tokozile Xasa confirmed to EWN Sport that Sascoc's leadership will have to vacate their positions if it is required for the Olympic body to function.

The previous Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi established a ministerial inquiry into the governance at Sascoc, with many waiting in anticipation to see the outcome.

The inquiry was led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman with two additional members, former cricket administrator Dr Ali Bacher and labour law expert Shamima Gaibie.

The hearings ended in March and saw some explosive testimony from former and current employees. During the hearings, factional battles within the troubled sporting body were laid bare, with other issues such as maladministration, consistent legal battles, financial mismanagement and sexual harassment also exposed.

The final report was submitted to government last month. However, it was then leaked to the SABC which reported that the finding and recommendations were scathing of president Gideon Sam and sacked CEO Tubby Reddy.

When EWN Sport asked if decisive action would be taken against Sascoc leadership if warranted, Xasa confidently said: "If that means they (heads) must roll for Sascoc to function, then they have to roll."

Members of the Parliamentary Sports Portfolio Committee lamented the lack of action in releasing the report. The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Tsepo Mhlongo led the line of questioning and complaints about the delay, he was backed up by Darren Bergman (DA) and Strike Ralegoma (ANC).

Xasa explained the delay was down to due process, saying that critical stakeholders (including Sascoc) were given time to assess and give their thoughts on the inquiry’s finalised report.

"We had to set up processes because of legal issues. Whoever is implicated in the report is also afforded an opportunity to see the report."

Subsequently, Sascoc has asked for the deadline for their submissions to be extended to 19 October.

"I’ve given an initial 14 days to Sascoc and other relevant bodies. Sascoc has taken the longest, they’ve requested a further seven days."

Xasa told EWN Sport that the report will only be released at the end of the month or beginning of November. She did guarantee that the recommendations would not be adjusted in any way or form.

"We are not going to change the recommendations but making sure that elements that are not making Sascoc dysfunctional will be dealt with as part of actions out of the recommendations. The process is not meant to change the recommendations."

Meanwhile, sacked Tubby Reddy confirmed to EWN Sport that he has taken his case to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) citing "unfair dismissal". The case will be heard from the 15-17 October this year.