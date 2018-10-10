Wellington pupil dies on school premises

The department says the Grade 10 learner at Wellington Secondary School collapsed on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has expressed its condolences to the family of a learner at a Wellington school who died on the premises.

Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We are not in a position at this stage to release any further details, but our heartfelt condolences go to the learner’s family and friends. We are devasted by the loss of such a young life.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)