WC Cabinet pens request to Cele for more police resources

The demands include an urgent allocation of more police personnel to the Western Cape by adding more fixed establishment policing posts in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Cabinet has written an urgent letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele appealing for more police resources in the province.

Premier Helen Zille revealed this at a media briefing attended by the MECs for Health, Human Settlements, Community Safety and Economic Opportunities on Wednesday.

At the briefing, the provincial government listed its interventions and efforts in dealing with crime in the Western Cape.

Zille says she wants confirmation by the national commissioner that the 'critical posts' referred to by the Public Service Commission in its report be filled within six months.

And that these additional members focus on gang-related crime, rail safety and ongoing attacks on schools.

“We’ve done everything we possibly can and we listed what we need. There’s no way we, with our mandate, can fill the missing links.”

The average police to population ratio for Cape Town is 1 police officer per 560 residents. And in the Western Cape, it's 1 to 509; this excludes specialised units.