[WATCH LIVE] Barbara Hogan gives evidence at state capture inquiry

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan is giving evidence at state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan is giving evidence at state capture inquiry to give her version of events after her name was raised during testimony in August.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor told the commission that she was offered Hogan's job as Public Enterprises Minister by the Guptas in 2010.

WATCH: Barbara Hogan gives evidence at state capture inquiry