[UPDATE] Kenya bus crash kills 51
According to police, the bus was travelling from Nairobi to the western town of Kakamega and carrying 52 passengers.
NAIROBI - Fifty-one people were killed when the bus they were travelling in overturned and its entire roof was ripped off in an accident in western Kenya early Wednesday, police said.
"It is unfortunate that we have lost 51 people," Kenya's police chief Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM radio.
According to police, the bus was travelling from Nairobi to the western town of Kakamega and carrying 52 passengers.
The Kenyan Red Cross wrote on Twitter that it had overturned. However, more details on the cause of the accident were not immediately available.
Footage from the scene showed the faded red bus lying on its side, the seats and mangled bits of metal exposed to the air with the torn-off roof lying at a distance.
Dozens of people milled around the accident site and goods were strewn over a large area.
Official statistics show that around 3,000 people die annually in road accidents in Kenya, but the World Health Organization estimates the figure could be as high as 12,000.
In December 2017, 36 people died in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry.
In 2016 more than 40 people died when an out-of-control fuel tanker ploughed into vehicles and then exploded on a busy highway.
Popular in Africa
-
ZCTU calls on Zimbabweans to join march against money transfers tax
-
14 villagers killed, 9 wounded in DRC attack
-
Nigeria's central bank head to meet MTN & banks over $8.1bn repatriation row
-
Mnangagwa on new tax: 'No need to panic'
-
Zim takes delivery of Boeing 777 for new state airline
-
Several Congolese killed in Angola clashes - reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.