State capture commission delayed by a month due to late submissions

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has missed a deadline to submit his sworn statement to the state capture commission.

Gordhan was meant to give testimony at the commission this Friday but that’s been postponed to next month.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan’s testimony has also been postponed to next month after she failed to submit her statement to the commission on time.

Because of the late submission of Hogan’s statement and the fact that Gordhan missed his deadline to submit a sworn statement, the commission’s work has now been delayed by a month.

The commission’s legal counsel advocate Thandi Norman explained why Gordhan missed his deadline.

“There were various dates that were agreed on, and then the draft statement was presented. There were various dates in which the final statement was submitted but due to some of the minister’s commitments those deadlines could not be met.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo doesn’t seem impressed with the postponement of the commission’s work, saying the inquiry wants to finish its job within a reasonable time.

“All concerned should give cooperation to makes sure that it is not unduly delayed in doing its job.”

Hogan will now give her testimony on 12 November while Gordhan will testify on 15 November.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)