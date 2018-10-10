Specman signs with Blue Bulls, several players extend contracts till 2020
Rosko Specman (29) is a welcome addition to the squad as the wing boasts several seasons as a standout member of the BlitzBoks.
CAPE TOWN - The Blue Bulls Company announced the signing of BlitzBok Rosko Specman until 2020 while Edgar Marutlulle, Johan Grobbelaar, Divan Rossouw and Franco Naude have recommitted themselves to the Bulls and Blue Bulls for a further two seasons.
The 29-year-old BlitzBok is a welcome addition to the squad as the wing boasts several seasons as a standout member of the BlitzBoks where he racked up 138 matches and scored 63 tries for the national sevens team.
The two-time World Rugby Sevens series winner is equally experienced in the 15-man game where he represented the Sharks, Pumas, Free State Cheetahs (Currie Cup) and the Cheetahs in the PRO 14 before making his move to Pretoria.
