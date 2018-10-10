Popular Topics
Should alcohol ads be banned? Have your say

In accordance with Section 73(2) of the Constitution, EFF's Veronica Mente intends to introduce the Liquor Amendment Bill 2018 to ban alcohol ads.

Picture: Matan Segev/Pexels.com
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Do you think alcohol advertisements should be banned or not? You now have the chance to comment on this as Parliament has invited the public to have its say on The Liquor Amendment Bill 2018.

In accordance with Section 73(2) of the Constitution, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Veronica Mente intends to introduce the Liquor Amendment Bill 2018 to ban alcohol ads.

"The prevalence of alcohol-induced dangers to society is flourishing, and many households are suffering as a result of alcohol abuse. Young people, in particular, are being socialised into accepting alcohol use and abuse as an inalienable part of their existence.

"The normalisation of alcohol use will have long-lasting deleterious effects on society. While not seeking to be a nanny state, there should be deliberate attempts by the state to counter the normalisation of alcohol usage," Mente stated in the proposal.

The objectives of the draft Bill will be to:

  • amend Section 9 of the Liquor Act so as to ban the advertising of alcohol from all forms of media, including TV, radio, print and online newspapers

  • ban the advertising of alcohol from billboards and pamphlets

  • include a mandatory provision that all alcohol products must include warnings about the dangers of alcohol and liquor use.

You can submit a written representation on the proposed content of the draft bill to the Speaker of the National Assembly by 4 November.

Representations can be delivered to the Speaker, New Assembly Building, Parliament Street, Cape Town; mailed to the Speaker, P O Box 15 Cape Town 8000, or emailed to speaker@parliament.gov.za and copied to gumanitk@gmail.com



