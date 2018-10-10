Sha-sha: Cassper Nyovest wishes new finance minister well
Since the news broke of Nhlanhla Nene's resignation, the musician's hit track 'Tito Mboweni' has been played on radio stations around the country and has been shared widely on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - Refiloe Phoolo aka Cassper Nyovest has joined many other South Africans in wishing the country's new finance minister well.
Nyovest says the whole experience has made his mom and dad smile.
“I am very chuffed, it came as a surprise and I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. It’s one of those moments where you make your parents proud more than anything.”
WATCH: Cassper Nyovest's Tito Mboweni music video.
