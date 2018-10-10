Sarb recommends more than 50 people be charged over VBS Mutual Bank fraud

The bank was placed under curatorship following allegations that senior executives looted funds for personal use.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has published a final investigation report into the fraud at VBS Mutual Bank and recommended more than 50 people be criminally charged.

Nedbank then came forward to assist VBS clients to access their funds.

In a statement released a short while ago, the reserve bank says that it has handed over a copy of the investigation report to the law enforcement authorities and that it is not a reflection of either guilt or innocence of any party as they haven't been given an opportunity to respond.