Sarb recommends more than 50 people be charged over VBS Mutual Bank fraud
The bank was placed under curatorship following allegations that senior executives looted funds for personal use.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has published a final investigation report into the fraud at VBS Mutual Bank and recommended more than 50 people be criminally charged.
The bank was placed under curatorship following allegations that senior executives looted funds for personal use.
Nedbank then came forward to assist VBS clients to access their funds.
In a statement released a short while ago, the reserve bank says that it has handed over a copy of the investigation report to the law enforcement authorities and that it is not a reflection of either guilt or innocence of any party as they haven't been given an opportunity to respond.
Popular in Business
-
Makwetu: Govt racked up irregular expenditure of at least R50bn
-
Rand surges following Mboweni’s appointment as finance minister
-
Rand, markets boosted by Mboweni appointment as Finance Minister
-
Economic experts praise Mboweni appointment, await budget speech
-
Nene’s resignation: How did we get here?
-
Rand steady in early trade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.