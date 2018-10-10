Santaco planning cashless payment system on Mitchells Plain routes
Santaco says it hopes to have a system up and running by early next year.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) plans to develop a cashless payment system on its Mitchells Plain routes.
Santaco's Henry Williams said: “At the moment we are encroached by poachers on our routes because fares have gone up. And as soon as fares go up, a lot of poachers come to the hunting ground. So, in order to get the cash away from the street, we need to introduce a cashless system where we take the money away from the street.”
Willams says the move is not all that far-fetched as the council has formed a partnership with the MyCiti bus service which has been using a cashless system on its vehicles.
The organisation will present its plan to the City of Cape Town soon.
It hopes to have a system up and running by early next year.
Popular in Local
-
Man jumps from 6th floor of Discovery building in Sandton
-
Reports: Floyd Shivambu’s brother pocketed R16m in VBS Bank loot
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 9 October 2018
-
3 processes used to loot identified in VBS Bank 'heist’ report
-
Man who jumped from Discovery building in stable condition
-
2 killed in Florida multi-vehicle crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.