Santaco planning cashless payment system on Mitchells Plain routes

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) plans to develop a cashless payment system on its Mitchells Plain routes.

Santaco's Henry Williams said: “At the moment we are encroached by poachers on our routes because fares have gone up. And as soon as fares go up, a lot of poachers come to the hunting ground. So, in order to get the cash away from the street, we need to introduce a cashless system where we take the money away from the street.”

Willams says the move is not all that far-fetched as the council has formed a partnership with the MyCiti bus service which has been using a cashless system on its vehicles.

The organisation will present its plan to the City of Cape Town soon.

It hopes to have a system up and running by early next year.