SACP: Prasa's turnaround strategy lacks urgency
Parliament's transport portfolio committee has also criticised it, saying it sounds the same as previous boards' plans over the last few years.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says Prasa’s turn-around plan lacks a sense of urgency.
The railway agency presented its 'Get-On-Track Rescue Plan' to MPs on Tuesday as well as its strategy to address train fires. While the briefing was taking place, a train was burnt at Cape Town station.
SACP members and supporters staged a small picket outside the venue where the briefing took place.
The party's provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu says: “The presentations tabled and the response thereof from the board lacks a sense of urgency, and the presentations were not aggressive or inspiring. They talk about long-term plans but the portfolio committee reminded them that some of the issues they raised were the same issues they raised last year.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
