SACP: Prasa's turnaround strategy lacks urgency

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says Prasa’s turn-around plan lacks a sense of urgency.

Parliament's transport portfolio committee has also criticised it, saying it sounds the same as previous boards' plans over the last few years.

The railway agency presented its 'Get-On-Track Rescue Plan' to MPs on Tuesday as well as its strategy to address train fires. While the briefing was taking place, a train was burnt at Cape Town station.

SACP members and supporters staged a small picket outside the venue where the briefing took place.

The party's provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu says: “The presentations tabled and the response thereof from the board lacks a sense of urgency, and the presentations were not aggressive or inspiring. They talk about long-term plans but the portfolio committee reminded them that some of the issues they raised were the same issues they raised last year.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)